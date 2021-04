FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a sport centre, as the country starts mass inoculation campaign with the Russian vaccine donated by Serbia, in Skopje, North Macedonia April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bavaria will buy 2.5 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik coronavirus vaccine if it is approved by the European Medicines Agency, the premier of the German region said on Wednesday.

Markus Soeder, premier of the wealthy southwestern German state, said the purchase would take place in July.