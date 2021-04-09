Germany has started talks for Sputnik V vaccine - health minister

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is currently negotiating with Russia on an advance purchase agreement of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Spahn told a news conference that the requirements were approval by the European Medicines Agency, as well as whether doses would be available within the next few months.

“The crucial question for me is what will happen in the second or third quarter, because that makes a difference for the current phase of this vaccination campaign,” Spahn said.