Merkel and German states to discuss new COVID-19 measures on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks as she arrives to attend a face-to-face EU summit amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown in Brussels, Belgium December 10, 2020. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states will discuss new anti-pandemic measures on Sunday, the government of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said.

It added that a “hard lockdown” until at least Jan. 10 was necessary in the state to bring down the number of infections.

Germany reported record numbers of daily new coronavirus infections and deaths on Friday.

The European Union’s most populous nation went into a partial lockdown early last month, closing restaurants and bars and limiting the number of people allowed to meet. But schools and shops have remained open.

Merkel has urged German states, which are responsible for most disease-control measures, to introduce tougher measures before Christmas, but has met resistance.

However most state governments agree on introducing tougher measures after Christmas.