German coalition parties postpone decision on stimulus package - SPD

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition on Tuesday postponed a final decision on details of a massive stimulus package to help Europe’s largest economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic, a spokeswoman from the co-governing Social Democrats said.

The leaders of the three ruling parties agreed to negotiate until 2300 CET (2100 GMT) on Tuesday and then to continue their discussions on Wednesday after the cabinet meeting, the SPD party spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Holger Hansen Writing by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)