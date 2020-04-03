Germany plans 50-bln-euro post-coronavirus stimulus package -Spiegel

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz plans to allocate 50 billion euros ($53.97 billion) to a stimulus programme designed to get the economy moving again after the end of the coronavirus crisis, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The magazine reported that Scholz was planning also to make use of a reserve earlier set aside for integrating refugees as part of the stimulus package, which will also involve measures to spark private sector investment.

“The worst possible thing would be to save against the crisis in the middle of a crisis,” he was quoted as saying. “We must do precisely the opposite.”