German tax intake may fall 100 bln eur short of estimate - Bild

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - German federal and state governments and local authorities are likely to get about 100 billion euros less in tax revenues this year than previously estimated due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis, mass-selling Bild reported on Monday.

The paper did not cite its sources. The government’s tax experts are due to give their forecasts for the tax intake this week.

The deficit is likely to reach 300 billion euros by 2024, Bild said. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Thomas Seythal)