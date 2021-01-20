Germany agrees tax breaks worth 11 billion euros: Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s federal and state governments have agreed tax breaks worth some 11 billion euros, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday, citing a Finance Ministry document.

The federal and state governments agreed on Tuesday, when they extended lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14, that they needed to stimulate the economy further.

The tax relief will benefit everyone who works from home, Handelsblatt said, adding that between 2022 and 2026, the Finance Ministry expects relief totalling 11.7 billion euros as a result of the measures.