FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier welcomes European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (not pictured) during a virtual meeting of European energy ministers in Berlin, Germany, October 6, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier does not believe there are a large number of unreliable coronavirus tests, he said on Wednesday after a Bavarian laboratory delivered a run of false positives.