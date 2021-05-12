Germany to ease quarantine for fully-vaccinated people - source

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to allow people who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered or had a negative test to enter Germany without having to go into quarantine, a government source said.

The changes do not apply to anyone coming from a high-risk or an area with a mutation of the virus. The easing applies only to people who have had a vaccine approved in the European Union, namely BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. (Reporting by Alexander Ratz Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Kirsti Knolle)