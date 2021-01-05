Germany to limit non-essential travel to 15-kilometre radius - sources

FILE PHOTO: People queue at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination centre at the Treptow Arena in Berlin, Germany January 4, 2021. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is set to restrict non-essential travel to a 15-kilometre (9.3 miles) radius in coronavirus hot spots in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The new rule would apply to towns and counties that have recorded more than 200 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over seven days, the people added.

This would be the first nationwide rule in Germany restricting movement for those in hard-hit regions.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany’s 16 federal states are discussing an extension to a lockdown that is currently due to run out on Jan. 10. Merkel is due to hold a news conference later on Tuesday.