German infection numbers still need to fall significantly: government spokesman

FILE PHOTO: A member of Germany's Red Cross medical staff waits for people at a newly installed drive- and walk-in corona test centre as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has managed to stabilise the number of coronavirus infections but has not yet reversed the trend, a government spokesman said on Friday.

The number of infections still needs to fall significantly, he added ahead of another meeting of Chancellor Angela Merkel with state premiers over the issue on Wednesday.

The government’s goal is to reduce infections to 50 cases per 100,000 people over seven days while the incidence now is around 140 cases, he said.