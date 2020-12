German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a news conference on the current situation concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany December 15, 2020. Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should start giving coronavirus shots 24 to 72 hours after the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine gets European Union regulatory approval and could begin as soon as Christmas, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.