(Germany's infectious disease body, the Robert Koch Institute, on Wednesday retracted a report posted earlier on its website that said a first vaccine against the coronavirus could be available as early as autumn. The report also said it would be dangerous to trust that a vaccination from autumn 2020 can control the pandemic. An institute spokeswoman said the report was posted in error and was withdrawn.)