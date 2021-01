Jan 21 (Reuters) - The newly developed coronavirus vaccines can be relatively quickly adapted to protect people from new variants of the virus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“Winter will be hard, but vaccines show a way out of the pandemic,” Merkel told a news conference. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Alison Williams)