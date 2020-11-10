Germany expects EU deal for BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine "in the coming days"

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn expects a final purchase agreement with BioNTech and its partner Pfizer to be signed “in the coming days” for its potential vaccine against COVID-19.

“We will now bring this to a speedy conclusion,” Spahn told a news conference in Berlin.

Spahn said he expects Germany will get up to 100 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine.