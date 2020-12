FILE PHOTO: A nurse prepares to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy's Hospital in London, Britain December 8, 2020. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany expects to receive 11 million doses of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine by March, the health ministry announced on Monday.

In January alone, 3 million to 4 million doses of the vaccine will be provided for inoculations in Germany, a ministry spokesman said.