Biotechnology

News on potential COVID-19 vaccines extremely encouraging - Germany's RKI

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Thursday recent news on experimental COVID-19 vaccine trials has been extremely encouraging.

“This is of course extremely encouraging, extremely positive news,” Lothar Wieler said at a virtual news conference.

Vaccines with an efficacy of more than 90% would be “great weapons” in the fight against the pandemic, he added. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Kirsti Knolle)

