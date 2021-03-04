Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Single dose recommendation for COVID-19 patients applies to all shots-Germany's RKI

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - A recommendation that people who have already had a COVID-19 infection should receive a single vaccine dose applies to all approved vaccines and not just AstraZeneca, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases said on Thursday.

Germany’s vaccine commission earlier said that a single dose should be given six months after a person has been diagnosed with the illness. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Tom Sims)

