German engineering firms see bleak prospects for disrupted supply chains

BERLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - More than a quarter of companies in Germany’s engineering sector do not expect the supply chain disruptions they are facing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to ease in the coming three months, the VDMA industry lobby said on Monday.

The engineering industry umbrella group said that 89% of companies in the sector reported having been hit by the pandemic, up 5 percentage points compared to just two weeks ago. More than three-quarters of the sector’s firms did not see any improvements to supply chain strains in the next three months.

“The situation in the machine tooling sector has deteriorated once again as a result of the coronavirus pandemic,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Joseph Nasr)