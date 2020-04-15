Around 725,000 companies have applied for Germany's short-time work scheme

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - Around 725,000 companies in Germany had applied for short-time work in Germany by April 13, the Labour Office said on Wednesday, as Europe’s largest economy is in virtual lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That marked around a 12% increase compared with the previous week, it said, adding that applications had come from almost all sectors but particularly retail and catering.

Short-time work is a form of state aid that allows employers to switch employees to shorter working hours during an economic downturn to keep them on the payroll. It has been widely used by industry, including Germany’s car sector.

The Labour Office said its data did not show the number of people for whom companies had registered for shorter working hours now. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Madeline Chambers)