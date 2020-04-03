Countries fighting over Chinese masks - German health minister

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Countries’ procurement agents are “fighting” each other for access to Chinese-made masks thanks to the surge in worldwide demand, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, adding that this reflected the worldwide spike in demand for them.

Speaking during a visit to a logistics company which is seeking to help Germany obtain essential equipment during the coronavirus epidemic, Spahn said that there was scope for more European cooperation on manufacturing protective masks.

Asked about reports that the United States was buying up consignments of masks that had already been bought by other countries, Spahn said: “You hear stories of people fighting in the truest sense of the world over these masks in China. That’s not a good development, but it reflects the strong demand.”