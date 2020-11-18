German coronavirus cases nowhere near where they should be, says minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic was a major test that would have costs, whatever the response.
“The question is where the costs should fall,” Spahn told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that although exponential growth in new cases had stopped, Germany was nowhere near where it should be.
Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Adair
