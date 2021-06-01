German health agency to reduce coronavirus risk level to "high"

BERLIN, June 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease is to reduce the coronavirus risk level for the country to “high” from “very high” as the situation improves, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday.

“We have grounds for optimism,” said Spahn at a news conference with the head of the RKI, Lothar Wieler, who said developments were improving but the pandemic was not yet over. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Joseph Nasr)