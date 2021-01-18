German health minister calls for further efforts to contain spread of coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn delivers his candidacy speech for deputy chairman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) on the second day of the party's 33rd congress held online amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Berlin, Germany January 16, 2021. Odd Andersen/Pool via REUTERS

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s health minister on Monday said that although measures to contain the spread of coronavirus had started showing an effect, further efforts were needed to bring the virus permanently under control.

A further reduction of contacts and overall mobility would be sensible, also further options to work from home should be discussed, Jens Spahn told broadcaster ARD.

“The (infection) numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good, but we are still a long way from where we want to be,” the minister said.