German health minister calls for tougher COVID measures in high-risk areas

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s health minister said on Wednesday it was important to introduce additional measures in regions with more than 200 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus over the Christmas holidays, over 60-year-olds should be provided FFP2 protective masks, which they could pick up in pharmacies, Jens Spahn said at a news conference. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)