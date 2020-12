BERLIN, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The still high COVID-19 infection numbers do not allow a back to normal for now, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

Following Wednesday’s approval of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca in Britain, Spahn said he expects a “thorough and rapid processing of a corresponding European Union application by the European authorities.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)