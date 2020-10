BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German Health Minster Jens Spahn said on Thursday the rise in coronavirus infections was worrying and the worsening situation in Europe posed a risk for Germany.

“We want to prevent an exponential rise,” said Spahn after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 4,058 to 310,144, a rate not seen since April. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Madeline Chambers)