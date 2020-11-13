German minister says too early to say how long lockdown curbs will last

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday it is too early to say whether restrictions imposed last week to curb the spread of the coronavirus will need to be extended beyond November.

“It is actually too early to assess this now,” Spahn told ARD television. “We will see in the next few days whether they are making a difference.”

“We never said that November would be so hard and then everything would be like before,” he added.