German minister sees possible downward COVID-19 trend

FILE PHOTO: General view of the "Landungsbruecken", a landing pier for ferries and tourist boats at the harbor, during a lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Hamburg, Germany April 24, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be turning down, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, but the decline is not yet enough to be sure the third wave of the pandemic has been broken.

“The figures must not only stagnate, they must go down,” Spahn told a news conference, noting that the faster vaccination campaign was helping but there were still too many people being treated in intensive care wards.