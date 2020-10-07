Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
German states agree lodging ban for travellers from domestic risk areas - DPA

By Reuters Staff

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany’s states have agreed on a lodging ban for travellers from domestic coronavirus risk areas to curb surging numbers of new infections, German news agency DPA said on Wednesday, citing sources who took part in a video conference of senior state officials.

As in other European countries, coronavirus infections have climbed steadily in Germany over the last two months. The capital Berlin announced a late-night curfew on restaurants and bars on Tuesday.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan

