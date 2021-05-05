Germany calls for 'global reset' to fight pandemics

German Health Minister Jens Spahn arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 5, 2021. John MacDougall/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA/BERLIN (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn called on Wednesday for a “global reset” in the fight against pandemics as Germany and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the creation of a new global hub in Berlin for gathering data on pandemics.

Spahn, speaking at a virtual news conference attended also by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the WHO, said the world was still insufficiently prepared for pandemics.

“There will be more viruses that will emerge with the potential of sparking pandemics,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.