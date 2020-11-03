Germany in a decisive phase of coronavirus pandemic, says health minister

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is in a decisive phase of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Tuesday, adding the situation was serious and November would be a tough month.
The number of people who needed ventilation is rising too strongly, Spahn told a news conference a day after Germany introduced a partial lockdown to slow the spread of the virus and ensure the health system is not overwhelmed.
