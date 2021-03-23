Germany in race against time to vaccinate against COVID-19 - Merkel

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany is in a race against time to vaccinate its population against COVID-19 as infection rates rise and more transmissible variants of the coronavirus spread, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Tuesday.
“We are now in a very serious situation,” she told journalists after meeting with leaders of Germany’s 16 federal states to discuss an extension to lockdown measures.
