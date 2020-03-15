Germany introduces border controls with five neighbours from Monday

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany will temporarily introduce border controls on its frontiers with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark from Monday, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Sunday as the country seeks to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I decided today that border controls will be temporarily introduced on the borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Denmark,” Seehofer told a news conference.

“The controls will take effect from tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. (0700 GMT),” he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Frances Kerry)