Germany to extend coronavirus lockdown until March 28 - Focus

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 but some restrictions will be eased starting from March 8, Focus Online reported, citing a draft agreement for talks between Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the 16 federal states.
Merkel is due to discuss lockdown options with the states heads on Wednesday, as coronavirus cases in Germany reached more than 2.4 million.
Reporting by Riham Alkousaa
