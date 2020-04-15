Cyclical Consumer Goods
Germany to extend coronavirus restrictions to May 3 - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, April 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s government will extend restrictions on movement introduced last month to slow the spread of the coronavirus until at least May 3, Handelsblatt business daily reported on Wednesday, citing the dpa news agency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is holding a video conference on Wednesday first with cabinet ministers and later with the leaders of Germany’s 16 states who will try to agree on whether to ease the measures given some improvement in the situation. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)

