Germany to test people returning from high-risk countries for coronavirus

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Health ministers from Germany’s states agreed on Friday to require people returning from high-risk countries to take a coronavirus test at the airport or face two weeks’ quarantine as part of efforts to prevent a new wave of infections.

Anyone who cannot show a negative test result will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days, Berlin’s Health Minister Dilek Kalyci told reporters following a meeting of the state ministers. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Thomas Escritt)