Healthcare
July 24, 2020 / 1:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany to test people returning from high-risk countries for coronavirus

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Health ministers from Germany’s states agreed on Friday to require people returning from high-risk countries to take a coronavirus test at the airport or face two weeks’ quarantine as part of efforts to prevent a new wave of infections.

Anyone who cannot show a negative test result will be required to go into quarantine for 14 days, Berlin’s Health Minister Dilek Kalyci told reporters following a meeting of the state ministers. (Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Thomas Escritt)

