June 21, 2020

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 2.88 on Sunday -RKI

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - The coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for public health said, taking infections above the level needed to contain it over the longer term.

A reproduction rate, or ‘R’, of 2.88 means that out of 100 people who contracted the virus, a further 288 other people will get infected. A rate of less than one is needed to gradually contain the disease.

The number, a sharp increase from 1.06 on Friday, is based on RKI’s 4-day average.

On a 7-day average, the reproduction rate jumped to 2.03, RKI Statistics from Sunday showed.

