Germany's Merkel would have preferred tighter lockdown

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she would have preferred to have agreed stricter lockdown measures with federal and state leaders on Monday, adding she was very worried about the spread of coronavirus in some places, including Berlin.

“Every day counts in fighting coronavirus,” Merkel said after federal and state leaders decided to postpone until Nov. 25 a decision on more measures to fight the pandemic. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Michelle Adair)