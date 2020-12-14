Lifting of Germany's lockdown early next year unlikely -Merkel aide

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A broad lifting of anti-pandemic measures in Germany early next year is unlikely, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, said on Monday.

Germany goes into full lockdown on Wednesday to tackle high infection rates. Braun told broadcaster n-tv he was very optimistic that the stricter measures would help to bring new infection numbers down.

However, during winter and as long as not enough vaccines are available for everyone, “we are going to have some difficult days ahead,” he said. “A comprehensive easing is very, very unlikely.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)