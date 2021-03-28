Merkel presses German states to get tough with COVID curbs

BERLIN, March 28 (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Germany’s states on Sunday to step up efforts to curb rapidly rising coronavirus infections, and raised the possibility of introducing curfews to try to get a third wave under control.

“We have our emergency brake ... unfortunately, it is not respected everywhere. I hope that there might be some reflection on this,” Merkel said in a rare appearance on broadcaster ARD’s Anne Will talkshow.

“What additional measures do we need? ... We need to do more. We have the possibilities of restrictions on going out, further contact restrictions, further mask wearing ... plus testing strategies in all places: so in schools twice a week, and through the economy”. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Paul Carrel)