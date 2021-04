FILE PHOTO: German Health Minister Jens Spahn attends a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - By end of May, one in three Germans should have been offered a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

Germany should be able to abandon its strict prioritisation list for COVID-19 vaccinations towards the summer, Spahn told a news conference.