Third wave of pandemic "appears to be broken" - German health minister

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic appears to be broken, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, as social distancing measures and an accelerating vaccination campaign help lower the infection rate.

“The third wave appears to be broken,” Spahn told a regular weekly news briefing on Germany’s pandemic management.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, Lothar Wieler, said the incidence of COVID-19 infections was falling across all age groups, and he was hopeful of soon controlling the pandemic in Germany. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)