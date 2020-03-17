Getinge to increase ventilator production by 60% this year

STOCKHOLM, March 17 (Reuters) - Swedish medical equipment group Getinge will increase its ventilator production capacity by 60% this year in response to increased global demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Production in 2020 has been up and running without interference, and Getinge will ramp up production further, pending availability of supply parts from its sub-contractors,” it said in a statement.

It said the expected increase in demand and production capacity would boost the company’s result.