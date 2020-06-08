EU watchdog assessing Gilead application for COVID-19 treatment

June 8 (Reuters) - The European health regulator said on Monday it had received an application from U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc for approval of its antiviral drug, remdesivir, as a potential COVID-19 treatment in Europe.

"The assessment of the benefits and risks of remdesivir is being performed under a reduced timeline and an opinion could be issued within weeks," the European Medicines Agency said in its statement. (bit.ly/2Yg8siD) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)