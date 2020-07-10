Gilead says additional data on remdesivir shows improved clinical recovery

July 10 (Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said on Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir significantly improved clinical recovery in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Findings from an analysis of its late-stage study showed that 74.4% of remdesivir-treated patients recovered by Day 14 versus 59.0% of patients receiving standard of care, the company said.

Gilead shares were up nearly 2% at $76.14 before the bell. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)