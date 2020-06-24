Company News
June 24, 2020 / 3:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Drug pricing review group raises recommended price for Gilead's remdesivir

1 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review on Wednesday boosted its benchmark price for Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir, suggesting the antiviral could be priced up to $5,080, based on benefits shown in COVID-19 patients.

The Boston-based group had previously suggested a price of around $4,500 for a 10-day course of remdesivir. Gilead has not announced the price of the therapy in the United States. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

