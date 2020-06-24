FACTBOX-Price estimates for Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19

June 24 (Reuters) - The potential U.S. pricing of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, among the first drugs shown to be effective against COVID-19, has been a highly debated topic among investors and analysts. What Gilead could charge for remdesivir after its pledged donations are used up is being closely watched as millions of infections crop up across the country. The drugmaker said earlier this week it expects to be able to supply enough of remdesivir, authorized for emergency use in the United States, to treat more than 2 million COVID-19 patients by year end. The following is a list of expectations from Wall Street analysts and other groups on the U.S. price of the drug, including from a drug pricing research group that raised its recommended price on Wednesday: Research group/brokerage U.S. price Estimate/recom mendation date The Institute for Maximum June 24 Clinical and Economic recommended Review price of $5,080; and about half, if steroid drug dexamethasone emerges as the standard of care for COVID-19. SVB Leerink $5,000 per June 10 course SunTrust Robinson $10,000 per May 25 Humphrey course Jefferies Said June 22 $1,000-$2,000 would be "low and reasonable prices." (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)