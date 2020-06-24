Factbox
June 24, 2020 / 6:36 PM / in 43 minutes

FACTBOX-Price estimates for Gilead's remdesivir for COVID-19

2 Min Read

    June 24 (Reuters) - The potential U.S. pricing of Gilead
Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, among the first
drugs shown to be effective against COVID-19, has been a highly
debated topic among investors and analysts. 
    What Gilead could charge for remdesivir after its pledged
donations are used up is being closely watched as millions of
infections crop up across the country. 
    The drugmaker said earlier this week it expects to be able
to supply enough of remdesivir, authorized for emergency use in
the United States, to treat more than 2 million COVID-19
patients by year end.  
    The following is a list of expectations from Wall Street
analysts and other groups on the U.S. price of the drug,
including from a drug pricing research group that raised its
recommended price on Wednesday:
    
 Research group/brokerage   U.S. price       Estimate/recom
                                             mendation date
 The Institute for          Maximum          June 24
 Clinical and Economic      recommended      
 Review                     price of         
                            $5,080; and      
                            about half, if   
                            steroid drug     
                            dexamethasone    
                            emerges as the   
                            standard of      
                            care for         
                            COVID-19.        
 SVB Leerink                $5,000 per       June 10
                            course           
 SunTrust Robinson          $10,000 per      May 25
 Humphrey                   course           
 Jefferies                  Said             June 22
                            $1,000-$2,000    
                            would be "low    
                            and reasonable   
                            prices."         
 
 (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;
Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below