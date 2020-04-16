Hot Stocks
Gilead surges after report suggests COVID-19 patients responding to remdesivir

April 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc soared 15% on Thursday after a media report suggested that severe COVID-19 patients were positively responding to the drugmaker’s experimental treatment remdesivir.

A Chicago hospital treating COVID-19 patients with the antiviral medication as part of a trial is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week, according to medical news website SThere

There are other trials being run concurrently at other institutions.

There are currently no approved treatments for COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected over 2 million people worldwide.

Gilead did not immediately respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

