India's Jubilant signs licensing deal for Gilead's potential COVID-19 drug

May 12 (Reuters) - India’s Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd said on Tuesday it had signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement for selling Gilead Sciences Inc’s experimental COVID-19 treatment remdesivir in 127 countries, including India. Gilead earlier this month received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for using remdesivir as a treatment against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, after the drugmaker provided data showing the drug had helped patients. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)